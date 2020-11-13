Biden will need a Republican Senate

Apparently, Pelosi cared more about stopping Trump from putting his name on a check before Election Day than helping struggling Americans. Even members of her own caucus, such as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, called her out, tweeting, “People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus.”

If Biden wants to restore unity, he will have to persuade his fellow Democrats to abandon this kind of raw partisanship, moderate their demands, agree to some Republican priorities — and sometimes accept “no” for an answer. None of that will happen if Democrats win control of the Senate in January, when the people of Georgia settle the last two outstanding Senate races of the

2020 election.

Imagine for a moment how the Democratic majority in the Senate would respond if the Republican minority tried to do what Democrats repeatedly did to Trump, by filibustering a top priority. They will eliminate the filibuster. Anyone who believes that Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia, will make a lone stand with Senate Republicans against his president and his party to protect it is sadly mistaken. And once the filibuster is eliminated, the pressure on Biden from his party’s progressive wing to pass their radical agenda will be unrelenting.