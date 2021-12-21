Biden, Schumer can blame themselves

Manchin is not stupid. He saw what they are doing. He knew the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model estimated in October that the bill could cost $3.9 trillion over the next decade without the “sunsets” — and that the Congressional Budget Office scored the cost of the bill at $3.47 trillion if the programs were funded over 10 years. And as he made clear, he was not going to support a bill that cost that much.

On Sunday, Manchin explained the reason he decided to oppose the bill is that “it hasn’t shrunk.” Instead of cutting the number of programs, he said, Democrats kept “the same amount of things that they are trying to accomplish” but just changed “the amount of time ... that we can depend on them.”

If you’re going to do something, Manchin said, “pick what your priorities are — like most people do in their families or their businesses — and you fund them for 10 years.”

So what was Manchin willing to support? He said this past week that he supported expanding the child tax credit, as long as it was funded for 10 years. The CBO scored the 10-year cost of the child credit at $1.597 trillion.