Biden repeats his mistake

WASHINGTON — The lesson of President Joe Biden's Afghan debacle is clear: People who make epic mistakes tend to repeat them.

This is not the first catastrophic withdrawal of U.S. forces over which Biden has presided. In 2011, Biden was in charge of the disastrous American withdrawal from Iraq. Back then, he boasted that pulling troops out of Iraq "could be one of the great achievements of this administration," and was so proud of his role that he called President Barack Obama from Baghdad to thank him "for giving me the chance to end this ... war."

But he did not end the war; he reignited it. Biden and Obama had inherited a pacified Iraq where, according to Obama's CIA director, John Brennan, the Islamic State was "pretty much decimated" and had just "700-or-so adherents left." But the U.S. withdrawal created a vacuum that allowed the Islamic State to regroup, reconstitute itself and build a caliphate the size of Britain. The terrorists enslaved and raped thousands of Yezidi girls and released videos of gruesome executions for the world to see — people crucified, burned alive, drowned in cages. They beheaded American journalists, and exported their campaign of terror across the globe — carrying out 143 attacks in 29 countries that killed more than 2,000 people, as of July 2016.