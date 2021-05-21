Biden off to a rousing start

As the first 100 days of the Biden administration recede in the rear-view mirror, we see a president who has surpassed self-imposed benchmarks for vaccinating Americans, who has signed into law an essential relief bill in the American Rescue Plan, who has laid out specifics for both infrastructure and helping regular Americans in his American Jobs and American Families plans, and one who understands the necessity of passing critical democracy reforms.

As we compare this set of accomplishments to other historic presidential achievements, the common thread is the sense of urgency: the idea that from crisis comes opportunity, which must be seized before it dissipates. There is a recognition that this is no time to be cautious and is, instead, the time to use quick successes to build belief in government and, by so doing, make still greater leaps on policy.

Whether or not Biden earns his slot in the history books with LBJ and FDR may depend upon his next moves, and whether he can keep the momentum going. His administration and the evenly split Congress face tough challenges around the passage of his next two economic and recovery plans as well as the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to fix our democracy. These are two areas where, for the good of the nation, Biden simply cannot fail and must continue to build his legacy in the mold of previous great leaders.