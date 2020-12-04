Biden must revitalize terrorism agency

But from the NCTC’s first day, some questioned whether the government needed a second counterterrorism clearinghouse when the CIA was still maintaining its own Counter-Terrorism Center at Langley. The CIA was supposed to provide analysts and other personnel to the NCTC as “detailees,” but this support was always grudging, increasingly so under Director Gina Haspel.

Travers said that by 2019, the NCTC was suffering a 35 percent decline in detailees from its 2012 level, “undermining the notion of an ‘interagency joint venture.’ “

Travers and his predecessor at the NCTC, Joseph Maguire (promoted to acting DNI in August 2019 and fired in February 2020 for riling Trump) pressed for an interagency review of the NCTC’s sagging status. Travers told me the basic question was simple: “If the country no longer needs a National Counterterrorism Center, then change the law.”

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats launched a broad review before he was fired in August 2019. The panel of senior intelligence officials concluded in October 2019 that while the NCTC still had statutory responsibility for overseeing counterterrorism, its technical and other capabilities suffered from “diminishing resources,” especially in its ability to process information, one member explained in an interview this week.