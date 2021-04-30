Biden is close to becoming a second Lyndon Johnson

Worse, the Great Society proved to be anything but great. The pseudo-socialist experiment failed abysmally, leading to a sharp decline of race relations and the near collapse of American inner cities, as described well in Amity Shlaes’ The Great Society: A New History (2020).

Johnson’s term in the Oval Office left America angry, divided and dissolute — weaker at home and disrespected abroad.

We shouldn’t assume it can’t happen again.

We live in an age of great power competition, one in which Russia and China are growing increasingly aggressive. Foreign policy cannot be put on hold in this environment. Yet when it comes to addressing these adversaries, Biden’s instinct seems to be to start with the minimalist, most passive position and work from there. So he scolds Russia, but immediately offers talks and demurs from sending U.S. ships into the Black Sea. In Afghanistan, he decides, against military advice, to pull out and hope for the best.

What if these tentative policies don’t work any better than LBJ’s tentative approach in Vietnam? Not wanting to be seen as a weakling unable to stand up to an increasingly emboldened China, Russia, Iran and/or North Korea, the president will be forced to do a smidge more “over there,” to flex the muscle a bit harder to keep the bad guys in line.