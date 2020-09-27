Biden has to assure voters during debate

Three additional points:

First, as a matter of pure political strategy, Trump may have set the bar too low. If voters expect a candidate who doesn’t know where he is and belongs in a “home,” all Biden will have to do is walk unassisted onto the stage wearing his underwear beneath rather than over his pants — and he will have passed the test set for him.

I’m not saying that’s what we want in a candidate. Just that the bar is low.

Second, let’s remember this isn’t a referendum on Biden but a comparative race. Plenty of voters would vastly prefer an aging and even declining Biden to Trump operating at 100%. Biden has empathy, four decades of political experience, smart people around him — and Trump, even at his intellectual zenith, would have been an abysmal president.

Third, Trump is the last person who should be calling anyone old or inarticulate or “out of it.” Only three-and-a-half years younger than Biden, he currently holds the record for oldest president ever inaugurated. Recently, he confused “herd mentality” with “herd immunity.” In speaking, he is digressive, babbling, imprecise, solipsistic.

Consider this remarkable answer to a softball from Sean Hannity about his top priorities for a second term: