Beto is off to an aggressive start

When Democrat Beto O’Rourke finally announced Monday that he will indeed run for governor, it was obvious he hadn’t just thought it up overnight.

The former three-term Democratic representative from El Paso, who gave up his safe House seat in 2018 to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s bid for a second six-year term, already had a schedule of campaign appearances across Texas planned out for his first week.

The same tall, lanky guy who campaigned in all 254 Texas counties in his Senate campaign, and raised some $80 million from donors but lost to Cruz by 2.6%, is betting that someone known simply as “Beto” on his yard signs has a lead over anyone else for the Democratic nomination to deny Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a third four-year term in 2022.

Beto kicked off his opening tour later Monday, with a 3 p.m. conference in Fort Stockton with several officials from West Texas counties to discuss the decline in rural health care during Abbott’s tenure.

A press release from Beto’s team called it “Abbott’s war against Medicaid expansion.”