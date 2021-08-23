Best exit strategy is a victory

The cost in American military lives has been about 2,500 while we spent something around $2.2 trillion. What you found in Washington was largely thumb-twiddling.

You can’t say Biden twiddled his thumbs, however. He lately announced we were getting out and that he had been advised this would be pretty much safe and sound — which is the opposite of what his advisers actually said, according to press reports. He has blamed inhumane mishaps on President Donald Trump’s evacuation deal, which is as bogus as saying he improved Trump’s southern border program.

Responding to the virtual invitation, the Taliban did not wait for the Sept. 11 evacuation date, but said here we come. The terrorists quickly took over practically the whole country while thousands trembled and hid or fled, or tried to flee, as in grabbing the outside of an American military plane and falling to their deaths.

The Afghan military — supported by $82 billion from the United States — was very, very strong, Biden had said, strong to the tune of barely showing up, it turned out. The government crumbled and the Taliban replacement is making promises it is already breaking.