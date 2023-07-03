As we approach the celebration of our Declaration of Independence, we need to remember that the fight for “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” never ends.

When Benjamin Franklin was asked by a citizen of Philadelphia, what kind of government had been created in the Constitutional Convention, he replied, “a Republic, if you can keep it.”

While many of our citizens have been called on to make the ultimate sacrifice, most of us today are called upon to “keep the Republic” — in ways that may not require sacrificing our lives, but still require more commitment than many are willing to make.

One of the most challenging and difficult tasks we have today is trying to understand our history and be aware of the complexity of that history. It is difficult because we live in a world where historical information often is challenged as offensive to different political and cultural groups. We also live in a world that is changing faster than at any time in the past.

Thus, it is difficult, as Gordon Wood wrote in “The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787,” to recognize that “many of the historiographical problems involved in interpreting the American Revolution and the formation of the Constitution stemmed from a failure to appreciate the distinctiveness of the political culture in which the Revolutionary generation operated.”

In today’s world, the “pursuit of happiness” often means “instant gratification,” a quality that the study of history is not often able to provide. It is difficult to expect most citizens to devote time to reading our history in a disciplined fashion or to devote their lives to sharing that history with others as accurately as possible.

But this failure to understand and appreciate our past in the political and social culture in which past generations operated has often led to attempts to purge our past of its complexity. It is the complexity of the story of human nature that we must try to preserve rather than merely passing on simple answers to the complex problems we face today.

In thinking of the Declaration of Independence, we frequently focus on Thomas Jefferson’s stirring phrase “all men are created equal,” and fail to understand that this concept of “equal” was and still is more complex than many realize. If one reads the complete Declaration, one might conclude that Jefferson was not including Native Americans, which he referred to as “merciless savages,” and few people today are unaware that when Jefferson wrote this phrase, he was a major slave owner who did not free his slaves.

This is not to join those historians who suggest that Jefferson was a hypocrite, but merely to remind ourselves that history is a complex story.

As Bernard Bailyn reminded us in “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution,” Jefferson did, in fact, instruct “the Virginia delegates to the First Continental Congress that ‘the rights of human nature are deeply wounded by this infamous practice … and the abolition of domestic slavery is the great object of desire in those colonies where it was unhappily introduced in their infant state.’ “ But it would take a Civil War to resolve this issue, “four score and seven years” later, as Abraham Lincoln stated in his Gettysburg Address.

Not only were the colonists calling for changes in the British government, but groups in England also were aware they were on a dangerous course. Again, Bailyn noted that in England, in the 18th century, different “solutions were advocated by both the “Left” and the “Right.”

But “they both agreed that there was corruption … in the manipulation of Parliament by a power-hungry ministry, and corruption generally, in the self-indulgence, effeminizing luxury, and gluttonous pursuit of gain of a generation sunk in new and unaccustomed wealth.”

The colonists also were concerned about whether they would be able to “keep a Republic.” As Gordon Wood suggested “before the ink was dry on the Declaration of Independence,” many of the leaders of the revolution believed that:

“The American people seemed incapable of the virtue needed for republicanism. Too many were unwilling to respect the authority of their new elected leaders and were too deeply involved in trade and moneymaking to think beyond their narrow interests. ... These new popular leaders were exploiting the revolutionary rhetoric of liberty and equality to vault into political power and to promote the partial and local interests of their constituents at the expense of what the revolutionary gentry saw as the public good.”

James Madison shared these concerns about the “moral capacity of the people,” but he also believed that ordinary people had to have sufficient “virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom … or no theoretical checks, no form of government can render us secure.”

This 4th of July as we celebrate “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” we should be grateful for the founding generation who gave us this Republic and who warned us that it was up to us to keep it …”with liberty and justice for all.”

History matters.