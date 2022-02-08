Ben Bius questions

My opponent voted for same day voter registration, which would make it easier for ineligible people to vote. The eligibility of voters is not the question. Texas has long been an easy to vote state. Ensuring that the electorate has confidence that their vote is properly counted is essential to our republican form of government. The recent Secretary of State audit discovered approximately 750,000 dead or duplicate voters on the voting rolls. Ensuring the eligibility is the job of the state. Being eligible is the duty of the citizen, as is voting. Lack of confidence in the ballot box is a great deterrent to voting. Ballot security is a real issue despite my opponent’s public comments on KBTX.