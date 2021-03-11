Becerra is an outstanding choice for HHS

In his role as California’s attorney general, Becerra learned — firsthand — how regulations could be abused by dominant firms, including Pharmacy Benefit Managers — to ramp up prices and limit competition. He sought regulatory changes to address these abusive practices and led a group of state attorneys general who successfully advocated to the Supreme Court to permit sensible regulation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers. This type of regulatory/competition savvy is precisely what the nation needs to lead our health care system and much-needed regulatory reform.

One area where antitrust enforcement and regulatory reform is long overdue is the so-called pharmaceutical “rebate traps.” These are clever schemes by a small number of dominant drug manufacturers to keep rival drugs off the market by offering Pharmacy Benefit Managers and health insurers “all or nothing” conditional sales volume-based rebates only if those payers place rival drugs in a poor position on the formulary, effectively sticking it on the back of the pharmacy shelf. This practice limits the ability of rival drugs from gaining preferred formulary access and sometimes denies them from getting on formulary at all. If consumers want the drug, they have to pay a steep price.