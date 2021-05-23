BBC's 'high standards' aren't all that high

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995, Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely death followed.

But how did the inexperienced BBC reporter Martin Bashir get his scoop of a lifetime? A devastating report published last week by John Dyson, a former judge, found that the journalist secured his interview on the Panorama news program by way of forgery. He faked the documents that persuaded Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to introduce him to his sister, and he allegedly lied to Diana to fuel her paranoia about the Royal Family and the British establishment, and so get her to dish the dirt.

There was a huge media scrum in the 1990s to get the princess’s story. Diana, as I knew from meeting her, liked to brief journalists but was wary of having her fingerprints on stories. Bashir’s deception got her to break cover.