Baseball eased trauma of World War II

During World War II, after the death and destruction from Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the highest-level baseball was played on Hawaii, reaching it’s apex during the 1944 Army-Navy Pineapple World Series.

To provide as much entertainment as possible, and to boost morale for their fellow servicemen and the Hawaiian community, the teams agreed in advance to play every game in the best-of-seven series, even if the outcome had been decided earlier. An additional four games later were added, making the series an 11-tilt affair.

In 1944, the Army and Navy squads had more than 60 players who were either on or would be on major league rosters. By 1945, the total grew to 150. Eventual Hall of Famers on the Army and Navy teams included Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Hank Greenberg, Johnny Mize, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial and Ted Williams.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ seven-time home run leader Ralph Kiner’s baseball playing time was limited, because his duties piloting a PBM patrol bomber flying boat out of Naval Station Kaneohe kept him off the diamond.

Patriotism motivated some players such as Kiner and Greenberg.