As CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel, here are a dozen more things you can do to help stop COVID-19

Historians will devote decades to studying and explaining not only real estate tycoon and reality-TV star Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 election as our president but the feisty resolve of 2020 voters — more than first elected him — to stand by him after he botched his chance at the most powerful job in the world. In my interviews in what used to be the Bush Country of compassionate conservatism but gradually devolved into Trump Country after George W. Bush left office amid two wars and a devastating recession, one reason for Trump’s popularity arises regularly: smoldering white grievance. Coming after eight years of the nation’s first black president, this sentiment highlighted the anxiety of many Americans that a nation fast changing in demographics might also forsake certain traditions and values. It's a resentment built on the notion that those whose forefathers built the nation with musket, axe and Bible are no longer getting what they're owed in terms of respect and reward, and that matters are only going to get worse for them and their children and grandchildren in America. Trump shrewdly tapped into this, vilifying immigrants, illegal and otherwise, and championing certain values that some imagined as threatened.