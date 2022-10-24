Aron Collins, College Station Council Place 1

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

City government has a responsibility to be transparent with its citizens. As a businessperson, I understand that many projects have an element of confidentiality necessary during the development stages. But when it comes to investing more than seven million dollars of taxpayers’ money, simply saying “take our word for it” is insufficient. There may be occasions in which, to preserve the value of existing infrastructural investments, it behooves the citizens for the city to acquire an asset. Without knowing the closed-door details of this transaction, I would like to believe that this is what the current Council has done. With that narrow exception, I do not believe that the city should be in the speculative real-estate business and I fully expect Council to account for why this purchase is in the best interest of their constituents. As a Council Member, I will be transparent with how we spend tax dollars.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

The chief role of Council is to represent the will of the people and ensure actions of the City Staff are in line with the priorities of the citizens. The only way to ensure you remain in touch with the community is to be continually receiving input from affected parties. Council Members should be out in the community and accessible to their constituents during their entire term. And while Members should enter meetings well informed in the issues and general community sentiment about them, speakers at Council meetings are often the last line of defense for people. Council Members are to treat all feedback as useful and respect the individuals who take their time to present it. I not only welcome speakers but humbly implore people to attend and make their voices heard.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

The Council serves at the will of and to the benefit of the citizens. With that said, business and industry are integral to the health of our city. Job creators, innovators and service providers need places to locate and thrive. Business should be treated as partners in responsible growth and not adversaries. The best way to protect neighborhoods is to attract the kinds of businesses that serve the needs of our community and provide the kinds of jobs that people can be proud to perform. Furthermore, we have a responsibility to give these business appropriate places to locate such that we optimize traffic flow while minimizing the detrimental effects to neighborhoods. As a Council Member, I will serve the people. When it is in the best interest of the people, I will work with businesses to court the kind of growth from which we can all benefit.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

The best experience that any prospective Council Member can bring to the position is empathy. While experience and intelligence are both helpful, neither will matter if you are out of touch with your constituents. What I have learned through my accumulated service and board experience is that none of us are as smart as all of us. As your next Council Member, I will listen to the needs of the people, collect the best information available from experts in the subject matter, and make the decision that does the most good for the greatest number of people.