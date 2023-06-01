Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fish don’t know they’re in water. If you tried to explain it, they’d say “Water? What’s water?” They’re so surrounded by it that it’s impossible to see.

— Derek Sivers

Few people are aware of the historical time in which they live.

Most of us live day by day or hour by hour, as the latest breaking news commands our attention until shoved aside by the next new thing. We’re mentally myopic.

We can’t see the forest for the trees.

Has it always been this way? In 650, did a European peasant know he was living in the Dark Ages? Did a 14th century Italian laborer know the Renaissance was in bloom? Did the common farmer share Thomas Jefferson’s enthusiasm for the Enlightenment?

There are exceptions, of course. Nineteenth century English Luddites knew something was up with all those machines.

Here at home, whether or not they called it the Great Depression, most were painfully aware times were tough in the 1930s.

Some of us remember the Age of Aquarius, when The 5th Dimension told us the moon was in the Seventh House, peace would guide the planets, love would steer the stars. If you were young then, you might have believed you were living at the dawn of a whole new age, another Novus Ordo Seclorum like the one the Great Seal of The United States proclaimed centuries earlier.

But what about now? What times are these? What age is this?

Maybe because America is a relatively young country, we focus on generations: Baby Boomer, Millennial, Gen XYZ. The Romans had a longer view: a lifetime.

For example, they’d record an event as having occurred in vita Caesaris Augusti — in the lifetime of Caesar Augustus. One such event places us in the second millennium A.D. (Anno Domini, or the year of our Lord), now revised to C.E. (the Common Era).

In recent history we’ve been through the Victorian Age, the Gilded Age, the Industrial Age, the Machine Age and the Nuclear Age. For a while it seemed we might be in the Information Age, but arguably we slipped past that into the Disinformation Age.

We’ve seen the Jazz Age, the Swing Era and the Rock ‘n Roll Age. W. H. Auden wrote about the Age of Anxiety back in the 1940s, but the volume of mood-altering drugs consumed today suggests we’re stuck there.

Surely, though, there’s a better term for our age.

Tom Paine wrote of “the times that try men’s souls.” In “The Secret Life of Bees,” August Boatwright moans, “These are hateful times.” Don’t those describe life today?

Hate crimes are on the rise, people are assaulted not for anything they did, but for who they are. Blacks, Asians, Jews, gays, transsexuals are the usual targets, but pull into the wrong driveway or ring the wrong doorbell and ka-pow!

People are furious that folks different from themselves even exist. A brewery supports a trans person and tens of thousands scream, “Boycott Bud!” Disney disagrees with the Florida governor and the governor declares war on Florida’s largest employer.

Here in Texas, our governor vows to pardon a convicted murderer who’d bragged he might have to kill a few people. In Washington, D.C., an armed mob unhappy with the outcome of an election besieges the U.S. Capitol. Every month there are more mass shootings than days. Thirty days hath September, and 40 massacres.

We’re trapped in hateful times, an Age of Rage, millions addicted to the adrenalin rush of fury, conditioned to keep tuning in to talking heads who make a living stoking animosity. We’ve become adrenalin junkies, constantly in search of the next hit. The pushers don’t lurk on streetcorners but in plain view on TV, the internet and even in the halls of Congress. Inconvenient facts can’t be allowed to threaten their network, as Fox news recently demonstrated. Worse, after Tucker Carlson’s firing, Fox lost millions of viewers who’d rather be fed lies than face an unpleasant truth.

Why? They worry they’ll lose their daily adrenalin fix — George Orwell’s Two-Minute Hate writ large. Who’ll fire ‘em up and tell them where to direct their acrimony, their distemper?

A constant diet of outrage may lead to something like distemper or rabies, a virus that attacks the brain, causing confusion, paranoia and mania. If this contagion spreads, our future may resemble the savage world in the movie “I Am Legend,” crazed packs of the infected bent on mindless mayhem and slaughter.

A century hence, historians may settle on a better term, but many of us feel like fish swimming in the boiling water of the Age of Rage.