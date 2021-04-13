Are the GOP and big business heading toward a divorce?

Republicans and corporate America have been conjoined for so long that any breach in the bond is almost impossible to imagine. Yet we’re seeing one now, thanks to the GOP’s decision to give free rein to its authoritarian impulses.

The way it has long worked is easy to explain. Corporate America shovels big bucks to the Republicans, who in turn ensure via legislation that corporate America makes as much money as possible, which in turn ensures that the Republicans will be further rewarded. That’s why Mitch McConnell long has championed corporate donations as “free speech” and insisted that those donors have the right to give money without disclosing their names.

But now that some corporations have belatedly decided it’s in their best business interest to oppose the GOP’s unprecedented vote-suppression efforts (most notably in Georgia), all of a sudden Republicans such as McConnell are outraged. Apparently it’s freedom when corporations say and do stuff that echoes the GOP agenda, but if they dare stray from the lockstep party line — and speak ill of the strategy to sabotage democracy — then Republican heads detonate with maximum decibels.