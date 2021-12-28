Are Texans paying for grid shortfalls?

“And if that wasn’t bad enough, while the Public Utility Commission was meeting, he was taking meetings with the same energy executives who helped to cause the problem with Greg Abbott in the first place.

“These are the energy executives who have donated more than $4.6 million to his reelection campaign, helping to explain why he’s done nothing to protect the grid going forward,” O’Rourke said.

“He’s more interested in looking out for his campaign contributors than he is in protecting all of us in the state of Texas.

“So it’s a reminder to us every time we pay that electricity or that gas bill that we’re also paying the Abbott Tax. That is the cost and the consequence of the failure of the man in the highest position of public trust in the state, and it is also a reminder that it is within our power to change this,” O’Rourke said.

“We can change the person in charge,” O’Rourke said, “so that we have a governor who’s looking out for all of us and is making sure we keep the lights on, the heat running, and the water flowing.”