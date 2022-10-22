Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

A fair and balanced budget is incumbent on council members who are adept at building budgets and relationships. Council members who understand the budget process and work to understand the needs of the district in the context of the entire city/county/state typically can advocate for the needs of the district.

The current council does tend to focus on certain areas of development while neglecting the needs of other areas. I would like to see a more comprehensive approach to growth that is inclusive of all districts and neighborhoods. It is imperative council members prioritize critical public services first, and work closely with citizens, city staff, committees and commissions, as well as state and local agencies to address the needs of the community.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

In my experience, citizens who speak at Bryan City Council meetings are treated with respect by city staff and council members. Citizens who wish to be heard should establish a relationship with the councilmember in their district, be aware of city processes and procedures, stay informed and engaged in the process, and treat others with the same respect they desire. Public comment should not be the first time the city council is made aware of an issue.

If elected, I will work to communicate regularly with citizens, collaborate with city staff and fellow council members and utilize my established relationships with community leaders to solve problems as I have done for years. Citizens will feel heard regardless of the outcome.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Revise Blueprint 2040 to accommodate a proportionate number of public services in west Bryan to ensure adequate public safety and public-school infrastructure is incorporated. Collaborate with city departments and TAMU/RELLIS to address public safety response times in far West Bryan.

Prioritize infrastructure currently outlined in the Comprehensive Plan-widen Leonard Rd., extend Jones, Galindo, Linda, Viva, and Autumn Lake. Continue Midtown corridor development and John Sharp/Innovation Corridor development, while also emphasizes the need to improve walkability of existing neighborhoods.

Advance cultural experiences through the development of the Texas Music Friendly Cities program, including the promotion of local attractions, small businesses, restaurants, local artists and entertainment venues in Bryan while also seeking to attract new development in West Bryan and Midtown.

Overall, I believe local government should focus on critical infrastructure to cultivate new growth, preserve historical neighborhoods, protect our citizens and promote a great quality of life in Bryan.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

Texas A&M Associate Director Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center -manage $2M research portfolio focused on technical and policy solutions for public safety agencies.

American Red Cross Executive Director provided leadership and supervision over 17 county region, 6 full-time staff and over 400 volunteers. Worked with community volunteers, partner agencies, local, state, and national agencies, and elected officials to prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. ($5M Annual Budget)

Voices for Children, Court Appointed Special Advocates-Executive Director-formation and administration of budget, supervision of 15 full-time employees/200+ volunteers 7-county region, advocacy for hundreds of children in foster care. ($1M Budget) multiple boards and committees