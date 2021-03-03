Andrew Cuomo must go

There are many instances when it sucks to be a Democrat, and the emergence of claims of sexual harassment against Andrew Cuomo is one of them. Just months ago, the governor of New York was a shining liberal hero, upholding facts and common sense in combating the coronavirus — in stark contrast to the reckless idiocy of the 45th president. Now Cuomo has become something else, and many Democrats are curiously uncertain what to say or do.

The charges made by three different women have the ring of truth. Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to the governor, who is 63, said he harassed her with conversational detours indicating that he “wanted to sleep with me.” Another former staffer, Lindsey Boylan, 36, said he forcibly kissed her and suggested playing strip poker.

Anna Ruch, 33, who met him at a wedding reception, said he put his hand on her bare back and, when she removed it, cupped her face in his hands (as photos confirmed) and kissed her on the cheek as she tried to pull away.

Cuomo doesn’t deny that he overstepped. In a news conference Wednesday, he made an emotional apology and said he was “embarrassed” that he had “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.” But he insisted, “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”