Analysis: When the Texas state seal doesn’t signify trust

It’s the worst kind of testimonial. Paxton is understandably looking for exoneration, for people to stand up for him and to profess his innocence. A report like this would be suspect under the best of circumstances, like asking hostages to say nice things about their captors.

Seems like you’d want a trusted third party to say that instead of a bunch of employees who might be under duress.

Fear of losing your job is duress, isn’t it?

It can be dangerous to let outsiders do these kinds of investigations. Just ask former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was undone after asking his attorney general to investigate allegations against him. Had he left the digging to his own loyal staff, he might still be governor today.

This week’s report on Paxton won’t be the last word. Those former top aides have legal actions pending, and that pesky FBI investigation is still out there.

The attorney general isn’t the only Texas politician using the trappings of state government to improve his situation. Former Gov. Rick Perry was back in the state Capitol this week, hawking an air filtration system with claims that it inhales coronavirus-laden air and exhales disease-free gusts that are safe for the kids and their teachers to breathe.