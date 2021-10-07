Analysis: When Texas legislators admit they don’t know what they’re doing

Now Republicans already want to change something in that legislation. The new law lowers the penalty for unintentional voter fraud. They knew that. The provision made news, along with other requirements in the legislation. This was the spectacle of the summer for anyone who was paying attention to the Texas Legislature.

And now some high officials are claiming somebody snuck the reduced penalty into the law.

That’s only true for lawmakers who don’t read this stuff before they vote.

After the governor signed the new voting and election bill into law, complete with that penalty reduction, activists and former officeholders chasing phantom election fraud said felony penalties needed to apply. The governor added increasing penalties to the official agenda of the current special session. The lieutenant governor tweeted in support, and blamed the House for the reduced penalty — in the process proving the Senate doesn’t read the legislation it votes on.

“Thanks @GovAbbott for placing a correction to an amd. on #SB1, which decreases the penalty for voting illegally, on the call. The House added last minute & went under the radar until Gov., @TXAG & I found it & agreed then it must be corrected. The Senate will pass next week.”