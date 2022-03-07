Analysis: The Fred Rogers test, for Texas public officials

The late Fred Rogers told a story to help kids through terrible times. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Mr. Rogers said, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You can always find people who are helping.’”

That’s not a bad test for voters considering political candidates. Who’s trying to shake you up? Who’s trying to work out the problems we face? Are they telling you what to fear — or how they’re going to fix it? Are they complaining about their opponents — or saying how they’d go to work?

During political seasons like the one we’re in, there’s more fake drama about current events than real proposals to make things better. Challengers are often facing incumbents, and that means they have to try to discredit the government in order to persuade voters to call for a change. Incumbents are busy telling us the newbies would mess everything up.

Many of them don’t specifically address what they think needs to be done, at a time when they could be setting an agenda — and getting voter ratification for it — by talking about how they’d solve some of Texas’ biggest problems.