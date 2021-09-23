Analysis: The 2022 general election is a year away, but many of the issues are already evident

The Republicans running against Attorney General Ken Paxton — Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause — are in the hunt because of Paxton’s still-pending six-year-old indictment on securities fraud charges and because several of his top aides — now former top aides — allege he has used his office for the private benefit of a political donor. None has said much about Paxton lawsuits they wouldn’t have filed and such; their beef is that the state needs an AG without his entanglements.

James White of Hillister, a state representative challenging Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, is also talking about the work and not the issues. “The combination of my proven conservative record, experience on agriculture issues, and commitment to integrity and ethics makes me the right candidate to steer this crucial agency back in the right direction,” he said as he announced his campaign.

Unless the March 1 primaries are delayed, candidates have just over five months to introduce themselves and their ideas to voters. Time is short, but for some statewide offices — notably governor — Texas Democrats still don’t have any candidates to consider.