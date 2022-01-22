Analysis: Texas politicians await our instructions, but what do voters want?

Set aside those arguments about COVID-19 masks and vaccines for a second. Look at what Kristen McLaury, a nurse and unit manager at a Montgomery County hospital, told The Texas Tribune recently.

“I work 60 hours a week and I don’t see my child, I don’t see my husband, so that I can come and care for you while you yell at me because you’re upset that you have a disease that I told you how to prevent in the first place,” said McLaury, who works at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

That’s how this works right now. The omicron variant of COVID-19 isn’t killing people at the rate delta did, but it’s filling hospitals. It’s crowding out people who would otherwise be in facilities that weren’t built and staffed for overwhelming two-year (and counting) pandemics.

It hasn’t come down to whether we would prefer restaurants and bars to hospitals, but we are playing at the edges of questions like that.