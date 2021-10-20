Analysis: Texas legislators set the table for the 2022 elections

If you like your elections to be about issues, that’s a pretty extensive starting list. It doesn’t even include redistricting, the issue that required lawmakers to hold a third special session because of pandemic delays to the 2020 census.

The Republican-dominated Legislature drew maps that assure the GOP of continuing majorities in the Texas House, the Texas Senate, the state’s congressional delegation and the State Board of Education.

They’re more Republican than the electorate, if the 2020 presidential election results are your measure. Trump got 52.1% of the Texas vote, but he would have won in 57% of the districts in the new Texas House maps, in 61% of the new Senate districts and in 66% of the new congressional districts.

That’s the power of a partisan gerrymander. It’s already being challenged in federal court, and judges there might do some redrawing. But those judges would have to go beyond their traditional redistricting minimalism to turn these into Democratic maps.

Another feature, or bug, in those maps — choose your poison — is that few of the districts are truly competitive in a general election, when candidates from different parties compete. They’re drawn to favor one party or the other, for the most part, and not to leave the final selection to voters.