Analysis: Texas legislators aren’t ready to take self-interest out of redistricting

Texas lawmakers, who were in Austin for a regular session and three special sessions this year, weren’t interested in handing their crayons to non-elected mapmakers.

During the regular legislative session earlier this year, several Texas lawmakers — all of them Democrats — filed legislation that would have amended the state Constitution, with voter approval, to create a redistricting commission here, but none got any traction. The House bills got committee hearings and then stalled out. The Senate versions were sent to committee and never seen again.

It’s hard to get someone who’s winning a competition to change the rules in a way that would make it harder for them to win. Redistricting is not a hot topic for most Texans, and lawmakers are more likely to suffer from the process at the hands of their elected political enemies than from their voters. Some are “paired” with colleagues into districts only one can win. Some are trapped in districts they can’t win.

On the other hand, most are protected in districts drawn to favor one party or the other, and Republicans protected their majority — if these maps survive legal challenges — by making sure more of those unbalanced districts favor the GOP.

Given the chance to protect their political turf and to squeeze their foes, that’s what the Texas lawmakers did — just like their counterparts all over the U.S.

Ross Ramsey is executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. He writes regular columns on politics, government and public policy.