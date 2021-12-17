Analysis: Texas ducks the federal courts, inspiring copycats

She was on the losing side when the high court ruled to leave the Texas law in place while challenges proceed. In a dissent, she was scornful of the state’s approach.

“The dispute is over whether States may nullify federal constitutional rights by employing schemes like the one at hand,” Sotomayor wrote. “The Court indicates that they can, so long as they write their laws to more thoroughly disclaim all enforcement by state officials, including licensing officials. This choice to shrink from Texas’ challenge to federal supremacy will have far-reaching repercussions. I doubt the Court, let alone the country, is prepared for them.”

She picked up an argument made by opponents of the new law’s enforcement scheme, saying it opens a loophole for any state trying to get around that pesky U.S. Constitution.

“Worse, by foreclosing suit against state-court officials and the state attorney general, the Court clears the way for States to reprise and perfect Texas’ scheme in the future to target the exercise of any right recognized by this Court with which they disagree,” she wrote.

Think of that as recognition of the results from the laboratory of Texas government.

California was watching.