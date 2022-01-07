Analysis: Texas candidates run for the border

The number of people on the other side of the state’s border with Mexico is on the mind of every politician seeking state office this year. If that’s surprising to you, you must be new here.

Don Huffines’ commercials during the first Dallas Cowboys game of 2022 (he’s running for governor), U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s suggestion that President Joe Biden’s lack of action on immigration might be grounds for impeachment (Cruz isn’t on the ballot, but has a podcast), and Beto O’Rourke’s writings about the injustices of dispatching National Guard troops to the border over the holidays (he’s also running for governor) are early signs of what’s coming on that front.

And don’t forget about the other big talking point of this election, one foreshadowed by the quick norther that plunged thermometer readings through much of the state last weekend.

It got extra dramatic potential from Gov. Greg Abbott’s unsubstantiated guarantee that the state won’t get another set of blackouts during freezing weather.

Then there is the peculiar timing of this year’s election: Early voting in the party primaries starts on the anniversary of widespread electric blackouts during a polar vortex a year ago.