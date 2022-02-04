Analysis: State leaders ask Texans to trust the grid, doubt elections

Shaking confidence in something can undermine its success — even when everything is working.

The people who lined up in some of the state’s grocery stores this week were there, in part, because last year’s winter storm and electric blackouts wrecked their confidence in the reliability of the electric grid.

The storm this week isn’t nearly as severe as the one a year ago. Electric companies were on high alert, and prepared in ways they weren’t last year. The state’s politicians, worried that a blackout would be as bad for their reelection chances as it is for the health of Texas residents, were much more diligent. So were the rest of us, which is why we were buying water and food and batteries.

The system is working like it’s supposed to. If it keeps going this way, we could regain our assurance that the people in control can keep the lights on when the weather is nasty.

If only all of us could do that with elections.

Failure isn’t the only way to shake public confidence. You can destroy confidence by attacking an election system that works, just because it turned President Donald Trump out of office.