Analysis: Some Texas lawmakers are worried about the wrong reading problem

Some voters cope by tuning everything out. Turnout in party primary elections in Texas is dismal. In 2020, a presidential election year when turnout is usually at its highest, 12.4% of registered voters showed up for the Republican primary and 12.9% voted in the Democratic primary. Most — 74.6% — didn’t vote in those primaries. The numbers are even lower when you look at the whole voting age population of the state — the registered voters and the Texans who haven’t registered. Less than 20% of the state’s adults went to the polls two years ago.

Others cope by limiting their attention only to the candidates on their own side of the party line. That cuts the noise in half.

Some spend their attention carefully, sticking to issues that they care about and ignoring the noisy wedge issues that sometimes overwhelm political conversation and turn the public square — or the living room — into a kennel full of barking dogs.

Some candidates benefit from the barking, and from the fears stirred by whistles only their followers can hear. Besides, it’s easier to get a crowd stirred up by something uncomfortable in a young adult novel than by descending scores on math tests.