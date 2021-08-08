Analysis: Schools open in Texas with unvaccinated K-6 students and months of learning loss to overcome

It’s hard to ensure students’ safety in classrooms during a pandemic surge. And Gov. Greg Abbott has said schools can’t require masks or mandate vaccinations or other responses to the coronavirus.

The difference in quality between in-person and virtual learning over the last year and a half was vast. For example, according to the Texas Education Agency, there was a 9% decline in math scores for kids in classrooms over the last year and a 32% drop in math scores for those learning online.

A year ago, TEA told schools they’d get paid the same for online and in-person students, giving school districts the ability to offer classes either way without losing money that’s based on attendance. This year, the agency doesn’t have that authority.

They might be able to bake up a new definition of attendance, paying schools the same no matter where the students are sitting.

They might be able to get the Legislature — if the Legislature can pull itself together enough to pass new laws — to take care of the funding questions. The first special session, busted up by House Democrats who left the state to block consideration of a Republican voting bill, ended Friday. The governor called members back into another special session that started on Saturday, but a school funding bill wasn't on the agenda.