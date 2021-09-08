Analysis: Man bites dog, tries to make amends

Greg Abbott is trying to ease his way out of a treacherous political mistake.

Earlier this year, the governor of Texas vetoed legislation that would protect dogs.

State lawmakers knew what they were doing when, during the regular legislative session earlier this year, they passed Senate Bill 474, which said, in part: “An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint unless the owner provides the dog access to: adequate shelter; an area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and any other substance that could cause harm to the health of a dog that is subjected to prolonged exposure to the substance, including feces or urine; shade from direct sunlight; and potable water.”

Seems reasonable, if you like animals.

But the governor, himself a proud dog owner (Pancake and Peaches, if you’re curious), thought that legislation was an infringement of the rights of dog’s best friend, who presumably should be allowed to tie dogs to any old thing and leave them outside.