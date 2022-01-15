Analysis: If you can’t beat ’em, change the rules

For years, that was known as the two-thirds rule. It required nods from 21 of the state’s 31 senators before a bill could be debated under most circumstances, and it kept legislation with narrower majorities out of consideration. That didn’t seem fair to Patrick, who was in the Senate’s Republican majority but was often pushing legislation that didn’t have enough support. Unless Republicans had 21 members — and all of those members were in favor of a particular bill — they didn’t have the political juice to debate, much less to get something done on that issue.

Patrick complained about it from the start, beginning with his freshman term in 2007: “We should have simple majority vote. What happened to majority rule? What about Jefferson and Madison and Monroe? It was all right for them.”

The Senate had 21 Republicans at the time, but the freshman from Houston was buried. The Senate voted 30-1 to keep the rule in place and used it to stymie legislation on voter ID, abortion, school vouchers and guns, to name a few.