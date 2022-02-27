Analysis: Giving professors freedom, so long as they agree with politicians

Patrick got a quick response from the president of the University of Texas at Austin, the school where some defiant faculty members ruffled the lieutenant governor’s feathers by telling him to stuff it where it’s too dark to read. Tenure is intended to protect academics’ ability to consider, investigate and debate ideas without tiptoeing around popular culture, dogma, ambitious politicians and prim defenders of the status quo.

“Removing tenure would not only cripple Texas’ ability to recruit and retain great faculty members, it would also hurt Texas students, who would not be able to stay in state knowing that they will be learning from the very best in the country,” Hartzell wrote in a letter after Patrick’s news conference. “It would also increase the risk of universities across the state making bad decisions for the wrong reasons.”

That was bold, given his position — stuck between a lieutenant governor he wants to appease and a university community he was hired to lead. But in practical terms, getting rid of tenure in Texas, or threatening wayward professors from the confines of the Texas Capitol and the campaign trail, is a recruiting gift to universities in other states. Even California and New York.