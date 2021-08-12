Analysis: Fiddling while the pandemic rages

With all of that going on, you might think this would have the full attention of the state Legislature. Like the statewide freeze in February, it’s a statewide problem — one that isn’t focused on one part of the state. But lawmakers are preoccupied with special sessions and partisan wrestling, with missing Democrats and a Republican speaker’s attempts to arrest them and bring them back to the Texas Capitol.

Hurricanes and most other emergencies don’t last for months. They tend to be sudden, to command everyone’s attention, to render political arguments temporarily trivial. The responses are usually quick — and much of the preparation is in place long before a storm lands.

The pandemic has lasted for well over a year. The responses have swung from “everybody stay home” to “everybody knows what to do without government orders,” with stops at every variable in between. The state’s politicians are stuck in their politics and in their court fights over which government is allowed to do what. It has become the kind of response they’re so careful to avoid when there’s a hurricane or another emergency.

Hospitals and medical people are responding, and schools and local governments are trying to respond, but it’s harder than it ought to be. They have a state government in their way.

Ross Ramsey is executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. He writes regular columns on politics, government and public policy.