Analysis: Different year, different race, different Beto

Abbott starts ahead, as Cruz did four years ago. In that latest poll, Abbott would beat O’Rourke 46%-37% in a race today. That single-digit margin shrunk when Abbott was matched up with a nameless Democrat: He’d still win, but only by a 42-37 margin.

O’Rourke has this advantage over Abbott: He has no real competition in the coming primary and can start his race against the governor now instead of stopping to win over the Democrats. Abbott is safely ahead of Allen West, Don Huffines and others in the GOP primary, but it’s never safe to ignore candidates who have run successfully in the past.

In 2018, against two virtually unknown candidates, Abbott won the Republican primary with 90.4% of the vote. In 2014, running for an open seat after Gov. Rick Perry decided not to seek another term, Abbott got 91.5% in a primary with three opponents.

A lower number in the 2022 primary wouldn’t be fatal, but it could indicate some decay of his popularity in his own party.

The race against O’Rourke, no matter who the Republicans nominate, will be full of sharp, partisan differences. Abbott’s problem in the primary is with candidates positioning themselves as more conservative. Republicans who vote for those opponents on ideological grounds aren’t likely to turn around and vote for a Democrat in the general election.