Analysis: A swelling Texas treasury gives 2022 hopefuls room for big ideas

“Texas personal income, buoyed by support from federal pandemic relief spending, increased by an estimated 6.5% in fiscal 2021 following 5.4% growth in 2020,” according to the comptroller’s latest projection of state revenue. Gross state product increased 7.9% in 2021, and is expected to grow 8.3% next year, the report said.

The traditional caveat on comptroller forecasts was in the fine print: Hegar said COVID-19, supply-chain problems, inflationary pressures and labor shortages could slow or derail the economic train.

That might as well have gone unsaid: This is the beginning of an election cycle. Candidates are filing to run for office. By this time next year, the primary and general elections will be behind us, and the newly elected and reelected lawmakers will be preparing to come to Austin to pass new laws and write a new budget.

Given the amount of money Hegar predicts will be on hand, those incoming officeholders will be entertaining every politician’s fantasy: There’s money in the state treasury, and we can make big proposals without laying out new taxes or budget cuts to cover the costs.