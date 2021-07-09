Analysis: A “special” session of culture wars, politics and unfinished business

For the second time in four years, Texas legislators are returning for a summer special session mixing culture wars, political confections and — just to try to get the Democrats in the House and Senate to show up — a couple of issues that don’t get much attention at conservative rallies and town halls, like foster care and extra retirement checks for teachers.

But the list of legislation Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to consider puts the politics of 2022 into clearer view. Here’s an early betting line on some of the issues you’ll see in campaign ads by some of the state’s top Republican candidates: tougher voting laws, bans on critical race theory, restrictions on transgender athletes in public schools, abortion drugs, and building a wall between Texas and Mexico.

Some of those topics have been on the governor’s list for a while. He had “election integrity” and changes to the state’s bail laws on his list of emergency items at the beginning of February. He didn’t get what he wanted from the Legislature, and both of those items made the summer menu.