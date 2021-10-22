Analysis: A quick turn on property taxes with the long game in mind

Property taxes are higher in Texas than in all but a handful of other states. Voters know that, and when voters are interested, so are the people who depend on those voters for political survival.

That’s why, in less than six hours last week, Texas legislators went all the way from a blank piece of paper to unanimous support for a constitutional amendment that would increase the size of the homeowner’s exemption on property taxes to $40,000 from the current $25,000.

It won’t move the state lower on the overall list — only five other states have higher property taxes than we do, according to the Tax Foundation. That stat doesn’t get a lot of attention from Texas officials, who are busy telling corporate executives in California and other states about the benefits of living in a state that doesn’t have a personal income tax.

That’s enticing, and one reason Texas is a magnet right now for personal and corporate relocations. It’s also why property taxes are so high and why the state has the 14th-highest state and local sales taxes in the U.S., according to the Tax Foundation.