Analysis: 2022 primary elections in Texas merit a severe weather alert

The new report’s recommendations after what the writers call “The Event” begin, once again, with cold-weather reliability, with identifying electric plants that are susceptible to freezing or failing, planning for precipitation and wind in winter storms — to either prepare plants for storms or show why that’s not reasonable — and to train for winter storms and to retrofit electric generation plants to withstand that kind of weather.

“Both the 2011 and 2018 Reports identified certain equipment that more frequently contributed to generating unit outages, including frozen sensing lines, frozen transmitters, frozen valves, frozen water lines, and wind turbine icing. The Event was no different — generation freezing issues were the number one cause of the Event, and the same frequently seen frozen components reappear,” they wrote.

That’s a pretty nice way to say, “we told you so.” And the recommendations aren’t likely to produce much change before it gets cold again.

Texans are still exposed to disaster if there is another storm and another blackout. That continuing threat to the population is politically hazardous to the state’s incumbent politicians.