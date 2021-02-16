An odd couple finds common ground

That much was in all the papers. And that was everything I knew about it until the week Falwell died almost 20 years later in 2007, when I got a call at my office at The Los Angeles Times from Flynt, whom I had never met, saying he wanted to write an op-ed essay about his friendship with Falwell.

“Your what?” I asked him.

According to the essay Flynt wrote — and to my knowledge no one has challenged the veracity of his story — he didn’t hear from Falwell for nine years after the trial ended. Why would he?

The two were enemies. But in 1997, shortly after Flynt’s own memoir was published and the movie The People vs. Larry Flynt came out, he got a call from Falwell suggesting that the two go on The Larry King Show together.

Here’s how Flynt described that appearance in his op-ed for The Los Angeles Times.