Americans deserve a better HHS secretary than Becerra

The writers on today's Opinions page are addressing the question, "Should Xavier Becerra be confirmed as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services?"

As vaccines roll out and America continues to reopen, the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services will be a powerful figure in the Biden administration. We need someone with stellar credentials whom the American people will trust to be an unbiased source of information. Sadly, President Joe Biden has instead picked Xavier Becerra, a culture warrior with no background in health care but plenty of experience pursuing partisan vendettas.

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson argues Becerra is “a very effective hardcore left-wing politician. He’s spent the last 40 years either running for office or being an elected official or appointed official. He’s got zero experience in the private sector. He knows nothing about health care.”