America should worry about vaccine apartheid at home

The two emails came in quick succession. One asked if I had been following the latest Israeli vaccine story. A few minutes later, another notified me I could sign up online to get the vaccine.

They highlighted the same problem.

It’s been nearly impossible for tens of thousands of eligible would-be vaccine takers across Washington, D.C., where I live, actually to get the shot. It’s the same across the country. Hundreds of thousands of doses promised to cities and states never arrived. Where there should be coordination, there’s been only chaos.

Because our country treats health care as a privilege, not a right, those most vulnerable to the virus — especially people of color and the poor — are also those least likely to get quick access to the vaccines. Between 3,000 and 4,000 people die every day across the United States, even as unused vaccines get tossed in the trash.

In Israel, things have gone better. Initial reports boasted that the country had vaccinated the highest percentage of its citizens of any country in the world.