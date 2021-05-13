America must encourage women to run for office

While other countries have adopted innovative strategies to improve women’s representation, lawmakers in the U.S. have done little to address the constraints of our system. Additionally, more than 100 countries have implemented targeted recruitment practices to increase the number of women who run in the first place. In the U.S., women’s moderate successes in spite of these institutional barriers remain uneven across ideology, age, geography, class and race.

The ReflectUS Coalition’s work on systemic change runs the gamut: We believe that every person and institution plays an important role in this work. Political parties must commit to recruiting women to run for office and commit to gender equality standards. Political donors can put their resources behind women early on in primaries and later in general elections to ensure women have the funding they need — funding that attracts other donors to contribute. Individuals can donate, volunteer and vote for women who are running for office.

Those in charge of appointments to boards and commissions must commit to gender-balanced appointments. There are also policy approaches that greatly would accelerate women’s political leadership such as modernizing legislative workplace norms with onsite child care, paid leave and proxy voting so women can serve effectively and rise to leadership positions.