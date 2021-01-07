America is seeking a moderate government for a moderate people

He also has to placate centrists in his own party, who are not about to indulge any left-wing fantasies. The Moderate Democrats PAC has channeled support to 10 Democratic senators. The group includes Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, who represent red states, as well as Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Gary Peters of Michigan, who represent swing states.

Some Democrats who aren’t on the Moderate Democrats PAC list nevertheless earned an “F” on the leftist website Progressive Punch. Among them are Michael Bennet of Colorado, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

It’s senators such as these who will decide the fate of legislation in this Congress. With the thinnest possible margin, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will have to keep the moderates on board to have any chance of success. Far from empowering socialists, the new Senate lineup will erode their influence.

Incremental change, not radical reform, is the only realistic way to advance Democratic policies. Likewise, in his judicial nominations, Biden will have to steer down the middle of the road.

Democrats also have to contend with their dismal showing in 2020 down-ballot races. They lost seats in the U.S. House and failed to wrest control of a single state legislative chamber from Republicans.