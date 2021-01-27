America has a 'national addiction' to militarism

“My sister was 35 and served 14 years — to me that’s the majority of your conscious adult life,” Babbitt’s brother told The New York Times. “If you feel like you gave the majority of your life to your country and you’re not being listened to, that is a hard pill to swallow. That’s why she was upset.”

Babbitt was far from the only disillusioned U.S. military vet drawn to the insurrection at the Capitol. She was joined by the likes of a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, Larry Randall Brock Jr., who’d served as a flight commander in Afghanistan and now was captured on video on the floor of the U.S. Senate in a combat helmet and full tactical gear, carrying zip-tie handcuffs. Like Babbitt, friends said they watched Brock become increasingly radicalized in his support of Donald Trump and his political movement. Family members told The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow that the Air Force remained central to Brock’s identity and, as one said, “He used to tell me that I only saw the world in shades of gray, and that the world was black and white.”

Oath Keepers