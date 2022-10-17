Alton 'Tiger' Burton, Bryan school district, SMD 5

1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

Over the last few years I have served on BISD’s Security and Safety Task Force. I know that the district has worked methodically to take steps to ensure the safety of our children, faculty and staff in schools. Several measures have been taken to increase safety. Some include, installing perimeter fencing to reduce outside accessibility onto campus helping to secure perimeters, installing security vestibules at the front entrance of all campuses providing administrators with control over who has access to the interior of the school and lastly, administrators and staff have participated in various trainings and workshops to help evaluate the districts preparedness and provide guidelines on how to handle different emergency situations should they occur. This should be an on-going process, one that is evaluated and assessed regularly. It is of the utmost importance that all children, faculty and staff feel safe when stepping on school grounds.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the Bryan school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

It is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the continued development of students worldwide. Student’s “normal” was completely redefined with the use of online learning platforms like Schoology and Zoom and the elimination of social activities (i.e. school sports, band and clubs). The district has taken steps to work towards closing that gap created by the pandemic. Free tutoring and summer school are a few strategies being used to combat the decline. In addition, efforts to build community capacity by collaborating with various agencies that work towards academic success has been a focal point. There is no doubt that our youth are having feelings of anxiety, depressions, boredom, loneliness and worry. Therefore, we must continue to build other partnerships which aim to improve social skills and mental health as these are contributing factors towards school success. This is a vital component in curbing the regression.

3. Do you believe the Bryan school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

With the creation of the 2020 Bond, the district understood the need to address the lack of space, facilities and resources. With classroom numbers pushing limits and portable buildings being added to accommodate additional students, the district was in dire need. The creation of Sadberry Intermediate, additions to Rudder High and the plans for a new transportation facility represent a few steps taken in attempt to get in front of the rapid influx of students. With the steady increase in population in Bryan more steps will continue to be taken to ensure that we are moving forward to be competitive in all areas with districts across the state.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

Having attended Bryan schools from elementary through high school, I am a true product of BISD. As the Prevention Services Director at BVCASA, I collaborate with BISD providing prevention programs, presentations and curriculum based education at all grade levels.

For 14 years I’ve ensured that youth have access to tools and resources needed to be successful. I have also participated on the BISD Parent Leadership team for 8 years and Security and Safety Task Force for 4 years. My goal is to ensure that students have even greater opportunities that Bryan Schools have forwarded me.