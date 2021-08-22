Aghan War veterans should be proud

To the brave men and women who volunteered and to your families, and to the families of the fallen: The sacrifices you all made were not in vain.

What we are witnessing today is not our failure — this is not our burden to bear. Having had the privilege of serving alongside so many amazing Americans (and allied service members as well), quite frankly I’m tremendously proud of what you were able to accomplish, and I hope you are too.

The fact is you carried more than your fair share — and you are stronger because of it.

It’s OK not to be OK right now. Take some time to reconnect with old friends, remind yourselves about that time we were handed a mission, given few resources to execute the mission, and somehow figured out how to make it work.

Let’s take that problem-solving mindset into our next mission. There’s a lot of work to be done — your country and your communities need strong leaders such as you to tackle tough problems — and solving tough problems is what we do best.

Adlai Stevenson II said, “Patriotism is not a short and frenzied outburst of emotion but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”

I can think of no better way to demonstrate our gratitude for the sacrifices of our service members, veterans and their families than by reaffirming our commitment to service, to each other, to our communities and to our nation.

Joseph Reagan is the director of military and veterans outreach for Wreaths Across America. He has over 10 years’ experience working with leaders within government, non-profit, and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies supporting National Security, and Veterans Health. He served eight years on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country.